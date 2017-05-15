African-American Zionist coming to central New Jersey
An African-American, Christian Zionist who has toured the country advocating for Israel will be making two stops in Middlesex and Monmouth counties. Chloe Valdary will appear at 7 p.m. on May 17 at the Marlboro Jewish Center and at 8 p.m. on May 24 at Congregation B'nai Tikvah in North Brunswick.
