African-American Zionist coming to central New Jersey

An African-American, Christian Zionist who has toured the country advocating for Israel will be making two stops in Middlesex and Monmouth counties. Chloe Valdary will appear at 7 p.m. on May 17 at the Marlboro Jewish Center and at 8 p.m. on May 24 at Congregation B'nai Tikvah in North Brunswick.

