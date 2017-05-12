a Perfect Storma Rescue Ship Sunk Off Cape May Coast
A decommissioned Coast Guard cutter famous for its service in World War II and 1991's deadly "Perfect Storm" off the coast of Massachusetts was laid to rest on Wednesday as it joined the cadre of sunken ships that comprise the Del-Jersey-Land Inshore Reef below the depths of the Atlantic Ocean.
