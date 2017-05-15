8 things to know in New Jersey this week50 minutes | New Jersey
Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://www.northjersey.com/story/news/new-jersey/2017/05/15/8-things-know-new-jersey-week/321994001/ Record political columnist Charles Stile and Statehouse reporter Dustin Racioppi will interview Republican gubernatorial hopeful Jack Ciattarelli on Monday at a diner in Somerville as part of their ongoing coverage of the governor's race. Watch for a video of the interview later on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Private personal loan lender
|May 8
|Nana8376
|1
|Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr...
|May 7
|Yes
|2
|NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner
|Apr 30
|Plantation
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr 30
|Wow high taxes
|6
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr 27
|Joy
|3
|Anna Harrington
|Apr 27
|Dennis
|2
|Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f...
|Apr '17
|The train wreck o...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC