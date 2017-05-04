700 gather for March for Babies
Photo by Daniel Freel/New Jersey Herald - Participants take off from the starting line during the March of Dimes March for Babies at the Sussex County Fairgrounds Sunday. Photo by Daniel Freel/New Jersey Herald Triplets, from left, Caden, Kieran and Brooke Abramson, 6, of Mount Olive, run in the "super hero sprint" as part of the March of Dimes March for Babies Sunday at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Frankford.
