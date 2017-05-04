2 of 5 New Jersey Republicans vote for health overhaul
Two of New Jersey's five Republican congressmen have voted for the GOP's health bill, including one who opposed an earlier version. Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen switched from a no to approve the measure Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr...
|May 1
|Injustice
|1
|NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner
|Apr 30
|Plantation
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr 30
|Wow high taxes
|6
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr 27
|Joy
|3
|Anna Harrington
|Apr 27
|Dennis
|2
|Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f...
|Apr 14
|The train wreck o...
|1
|Sweeney Arrested for DUI
|Apr 14
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC