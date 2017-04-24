What Trump's first 100 days means New...

What Trump's first 100 days means New Jersey residents

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

The improbable president took took the oath of office as the most unpopular incoming U.S. chief executive in decades, and nothing he's done since then has moved the needle. While most of those who voted for him in November said they would do it again , a Gallup poll put his approval rating at 40 percent, the lowest ever during a president's first three months in office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ... Thu Joy Fenton 4
Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer... Thu Joy 3
Anna Harrington Thu Dennis 2
News Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f... Apr 14 The train wreck o... 1
Sweeney Arrested for DUI Apr 14 Ben 1
George Norcross makes a Deal with Phil Murphy Apr 13 Indict Norcross 2
Mayor David Mayer the Professional Liar Apr 12 Vote Out Mayer 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,217 • Total comments across all topics: 280,633,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC