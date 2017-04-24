What it costs to send your kid to prom in New Jersey
Your little kid is all grown up and found a date to junior or senior prom. Now, they hope you can find hundreds of dollars to get them there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Tue
|wow
|2
|Anna Harrington
|Apr 22
|News12
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr 19
|Okay
|2
|Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f...
|Apr 14
|The train wreck o...
|1
|Sweeney Arrested for DUI
|Apr 14
|Ben
|1
|George Norcross makes a Deal with Phil Murphy
|Apr 13
|Indict Norcross
|2
|Mayor David Mayer the Professional Liar
|Apr 12
|Vote Out Mayer
|1
|Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14)
|Apr 6
|Spot On
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC