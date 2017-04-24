What it costs to send your kid to pro...

What it costs to send your kid to prom in New Jersey

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Your little kid is all grown up and found a date to junior or senior prom. Now, they hope you can find hundreds of dollars to get them there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer... Tue wow 2
Anna Harrington Apr 22 News12 1
Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ... Apr 19 Okay 2
News Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f... Apr 14 The train wreck o... 1
Sweeney Arrested for DUI Apr 14 Ben 1
George Norcross makes a Deal with Phil Murphy Apr 13 Indict Norcross 2
Mayor David Mayer the Professional Liar Apr 12 Vote Out Mayer 1
Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14) Apr 6 Spot On 5
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,619 • Total comments across all topics: 280,578,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC