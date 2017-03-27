What do candidates for NJ governor want to do about 'sanctuary' cities?
The Trump administration's emphasis this week on quashing sanctuary cities' efforts to shelter immigrants without legal permission ricocheted through the New Jersey governor's race. Democrats vowed to push back against President Donald Trump, setting up a potential showdown over federal funding that the GOP president says is on the line.
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norcross plays musical chairs with the same OLD...
|Mar 29
|Same old leaders
|1
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|SJ corrupt
|1
|George E. Norcross III - DEAD
|Mar 27
|Frank
|4
|Free moneyyy
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Free money
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Earn free money by clicking web address in comm...
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Pay to play with Trump and Norcross
|Mar 26
|Forever wuTang
|3
