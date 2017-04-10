Wealthy candidate for NJ gov lists in...

Wealthy candidate for NJ gov lists income from 100s of firms

The wealthy Democratic front-runner in the race for New Jersey governor is reporting on mandatory disclosure forms that he has income from investments in hundreds of companies and owns residences in Berlin, Germany and Terni, Italy. Former Goldman Sachs executive Phil Murphy, 59, told The Associated Press he and his wife will put their investments in a blind trust if he is elected later this year to succeed two-term Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

