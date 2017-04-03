Watch the new anti-drug ads that feature Christie
TRENTON -- Gov. Chris Christie 's office on Thursday unveiled the newest in a string of opioid abuse ads that the administration is prepared to spend up to $15 million to fund in its ongoing anti-drug campaign. In the 30-second TV spot, Vanessa Vitolo describes how abusing prescription pain killers led her to become "a full-blown heroin addict."
