Visual Arts Center of New Jersey's 'Night of Wonder' Raises $180K

On Saturday, April 1, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey held its annual spring benefit "Night of Wonder: Celebrating the Art of Imagination" at the Art Center in Summit. It was a stylish evening that included cocktails, a seated dinner in the Main Gallery, and live and silent art auctions that raised over $180,000 to fund the Art Center's acclaimed contemporary art exhibitions as well as outreach initiatives, including arts enrichment for underserved children, seniors, and low income families.

