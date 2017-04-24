Verona Riders Help Essex Bike Team To 2nd Place Finish
The inaugural New Jersey middle and high school mountain bike league race took place on Sunday, April 23, in Chester. The New Jersey Interscholastic Cycling League is a chapter of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association .
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Verona NJ.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|1 hr
|wow
|2
|Anna Harrington
|Apr 22
|News12
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr 19
|Okay
|2
|Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f...
|Apr 14
|The train wreck o...
|1
|Sweeney Arrested for DUI
|Apr 14
|Ben
|1
|George Norcross makes a Deal with Phil Murphy
|Apr 13
|Indict Norcross
|2
|Mayor David Mayer the Professional Liar
|Apr 12
|Vote Out Mayer
|1
|Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14)
|Apr 6
|Spot On
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC