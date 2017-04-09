Verona In Washington: Gorsuch Confirm...

Verona In Washington: Gorsuch Confirmation, 'Lying' Constituents, More

Both of the men who represent Verona in the United States Senate voted against it, but Neil Gorsuch was confirmed as a Supreme Court justice by a vote of 54 to 45 on Friday, April 7. The vote came after Senate Republicans changed the rules to allow for a confirmation with fewer than 60 votes in favor. Some 175 members of NJ11th For Change , a bipartisan group of constituents of Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen traveled to Washington on Wednesday, April 5 to try to meet with the Republican legislator.

