United CEO felt 'ashamed' by video as Christie asks to suspend overbooking

Disgusted by a man's violent removal from an oversold flight, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has called for a suspension to the widespread practice of overbooking. "To have somebody pay for a ticket, reserve a seat, be seated and then dragged off the plane physically by law enforcement officers at the direction of United -- it's outrageous," Christie told CNN's "New Day" on Wednesday.

