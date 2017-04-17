Unions Attack Dems By Using DeVos And...

Unions Attack Dems By Using DeVos And Trump

Members of several teachers unions are attacking Democrats by using President Donald Trump and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, according to a Sunday report from Politico. The Los Angeles Teachers Union sent out mailers that targeted Democrats who seemed lenient on the Republican push for charter schools, according to the report.

