Unions Attack Dems By Using DeVos And Trump
Members of several teachers unions are attacking Democrats by using President Donald Trump and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, according to a Sunday report from Politico. The Los Angeles Teachers Union sent out mailers that targeted Democrats who seemed lenient on the Republican push for charter schools, according to the report.
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Sun
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Sat
|Tony
|1
|Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f...
|Apr 14
|The train wreck o...
|1
|Sweeney Arrested for DUI
|Apr 14
|Ben
|1
|George Norcross makes a Deal with Phil Murphy
|Apr 13
|Indict Norcross
|2
|Mayor David Mayer the Professional Liar
|Apr 12
|Vote Out Mayer
|1
|South Jersey a Depressed place to live
|Apr 8
|SJ Depressed
|1
