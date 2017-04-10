Trump's slash-and-burn spending plan ...

Trump's slash-and-burn spending plan puts New Jerseyans at risk | Opinion

While his campaign promised to "make America great again," President Trump's first outline of a spending plan for the nation reflects a slash-and-burn agenda that will increase hardship for working families, cripple key investments in our shared future and widen the gap between the very wealthy and the rest of us. The president's recently released "skinny budget" is somewhat light on details, but we know that it cuts crucial domestic and international spending by $54 billion in the 2018 budget, as well as by $18 billion this federal budget year - which is already halfway over.

