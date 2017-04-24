Trump tax plan would sock N.J. by kil...

Trump tax plan would sock N.J. by killing property tax deduction

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

WASHINGTON -- A tax cut plan proposed by President Donald Trump's administration Wednesday would eliminate the federal deduction for state and local taxes, a blow to New Jersey residents who pay the highest property taxes in the nation. Trump's chief economic adviser, Gary Cohn, said that deductions for charitable contributions and mortgage interest would be the only ones retained for individual taxpayers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer... Tue wow 2
Anna Harrington Apr 22 News12 1
Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ... Apr 19 Okay 2
News Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f... Apr 14 The train wreck o... 1
Sweeney Arrested for DUI Apr 14 Ben 1
George Norcross makes a Deal with Phil Murphy Apr 13 Indict Norcross 2
Mayor David Mayer the Professional Liar Apr 12 Vote Out Mayer 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,799 • Total comments across all topics: 280,593,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC