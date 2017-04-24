Trump tax plan would sock N.J. by killing property tax deduction
WASHINGTON -- A tax cut plan proposed by President Donald Trump's administration Wednesday would eliminate the federal deduction for state and local taxes, a blow to New Jersey residents who pay the highest property taxes in the nation. Trump's chief economic adviser, Gary Cohn, said that deductions for charitable contributions and mortgage interest would be the only ones retained for individual taxpayers.
