Trump: Syria attack "crossed a lot of lines"
Trump says Syria attack "crossed a lot of lines" for me, vows policy change President suggests he will develop new Syria policy and denounces Assad regime. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://usat.ly/2oCax9w WASHINGTON - President Trump opened a news conference with a key Middle East ally Wednesday by denouncing this week's chemical attack in Syria and suggesting his administration would develop a new policy toward Bashar al-Assad's government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norcross plays musical chairs with the same OLD...
|Mar 29
|Same old leaders
|1
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|SJ corrupt
|1
|George E. Norcross III - DEAD
|Mar 27
|Frank
|4
|Free moneyyy
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Free money
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Earn free money by clicking web address in comm...
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Pay to play with Trump and Norcross
|Mar 26
|Forever wuTang
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC