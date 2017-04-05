Trump: Syria attack "crossed a lot of...

Trump: Syria attack "crossed a lot of lines"

Trump says Syria attack "crossed a lot of lines" for me, vows policy change President suggests he will develop new Syria policy and denounces Assad regime. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://usat.ly/2oCax9w WASHINGTON - President Trump opened a news conference with a key Middle East ally Wednesday by denouncing this week's chemical attack in Syria and suggesting his administration would develop a new policy toward Bashar al-Assad's government.

