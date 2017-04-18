Three New Jersey school districts to close for students on Hindu festival Diwali
Hindus have welcomed the inclusion of Diwali, most popular of their festival, by declaring holiday for students on October 19 by three school districts in New Jersey State on their school calendars for 2017-2018. Glen Rock Public Schools has announced closure of schools and offices on Diwali; in West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District, schools will be closed on October 19; and in Piscataway Township Schools, there is "No School for Students" on Diwali; reports suggest.
