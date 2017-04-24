The Jazz Age - Glittering, decadent, ...

The Jazz Age - Glittering, decadent, innovative glory

A multi-sensory blockbuster of a show at the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum invites visitors to explore jazz-age design in all its glittering, decadent and innovative glory. Edgy furniture and tableware; textiles and wallpapers in rich oranges and teals; odes to the New York skyscraper - there's nothing quietly decorative in The Jazz Age: American Style in the 1920s, which is on view in New York through Aug. 20 and then opens at the Cleveland Museum of Art on Sept.

