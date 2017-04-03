The intrepid U.S. Attorney who draine...

The intrepid U.S. Attorney who drained the N.J. swamp | Editorial

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Trenton

To fully appreciate the scope of political venality that soiled New Jersey before Fred Lacey showed up, start with this: Angelo DeCarlo, the infamous Genovese family capo whose only redeeming act was founding The Four Seasons , ran the city of Newark and had mayor Hugh Addonizio in his pocket. Jersey City was run by the mob through Hudson County boss John V. Kenny , who mandated 10-percent kickbacks from contractors and 3-percent tithing from municipal employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Jersey a Depressed place to live 14 hr SJ Depressed 1
Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14) Thu Spot On 5
Norcross plays musical chairs with the same OLD... Mar 29 Same old leaders 1
In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde... Mar 28 SJ corrupt 1
George E. Norcross III - DEAD Mar 27 Frank 4
Free moneyyy Mar 26 Mylesjessmika 1
Free money Mar 26 Mylesjessmika 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,273 • Total comments across all topics: 280,155,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC