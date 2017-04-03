The intrepid U.S. Attorney who drained the N.J. swamp | Editorial
To fully appreciate the scope of political venality that soiled New Jersey before Fred Lacey showed up, start with this: Angelo DeCarlo, the infamous Genovese family capo whose only redeeming act was founding The Four Seasons , ran the city of Newark and had mayor Hugh Addonizio in his pocket. Jersey City was run by the mob through Hudson County boss John V. Kenny , who mandated 10-percent kickbacks from contractors and 3-percent tithing from municipal employees.
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Jersey a Depressed place to live
|14 hr
|SJ Depressed
|1
|Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14)
|Thu
|Spot On
|5
|Norcross plays musical chairs with the same OLD...
|Mar 29
|Same old leaders
|1
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|SJ corrupt
|1
|George E. Norcross III - DEAD
|Mar 27
|Frank
|4
|Free moneyyy
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Free money
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
