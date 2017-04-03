The Great NJ Craft Brewery Bracket - Semi-Final round
We've narrowed down the brackets from 32 of NJ's finest breweries and now New Jerseyans are getting closer to crowning the ultimate champion. Get ready to cheer for the beer! The voting continues as we are down to the semi-final matchups and we are ready to continue searching for the best craft brewery in NJ! Your votes will help decide who will be the best craft brewery in the Garden State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14)
|Thu
|Spot On
|5
|Norcross plays musical chairs with the same OLD...
|Mar 29
|Same old leaders
|1
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|SJ corrupt
|1
|George E. Norcross III - DEAD
|Mar 27
|Frank
|4
|Free moneyyy
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Free money
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Earn free money by clicking web address in comm...
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC