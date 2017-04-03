The Great NJ Craft Brewery Bracket - Semi-Final round

We've narrowed down the brackets from 32 of NJ's finest breweries and now New Jerseyans are getting closer to crowning the ultimate champion. Get ready to cheer for the beer! The voting continues as we are down to the semi-final matchups and we are ready to continue searching for the best craft brewery in NJ! Your votes will help decide who will be the best craft brewery in the Garden State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.