The Daily Rundown: Monday, April 24 What's happening and what you need to know in Central Jersey Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2pcSGVW Assemblyman Jamel Holley led the groundbreaking and was joined by Union County Freeholders Chairman Bruce H. Bergen, Vice Chairman Sergio Granados, Freeholders Alexander Mirabella and Vernell Wright and Assemblywoman Annette Quijano at the site of Roselle's Mind and Body Complex, a multiuse facility that will house a new public library, a pre-K and kindergarten and a recreation center. Also in attendance were Borough Council and Board of Education members, library officials and representatives of the Union County Improvement Authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.