The 5 most competitive places to buy a home in New Jersey
New data shows that housing inventory is down in over 300 zip codes in New Jersey, creating a seller's market for a large part of the state. (Nicholas Kamm Housing inventory data for nearly 500 New Jersey zip codes from Realtor.com provided by the Associated Press shows that 77 percent of them saw a plunge in the number of homes on the market in February of this year, compared to the same time last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Jersey a Depressed place to live
|Apr 8
|SJ Depressed
|1
|Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14)
|Apr 6
|Spot On
|5
|Norcross plays musical chairs with the same OLD...
|Mar 29
|Same old leaders
|1
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|SJ corrupt
|1
|George E. Norcross III - DEAD
|Mar 27
|Frank
|4
|Free moneyyy
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Free money
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC