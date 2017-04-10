The 5 most competitive places to buy a home in New Jersey

New data shows that housing inventory is down in over 300 zip codes in New Jersey, creating a seller's market for a large part of the state. (Nicholas Kamm Housing inventory data for nearly 500 New Jersey zip codes from Realtor.com provided by the Associated Press shows that 77 percent of them saw a plunge in the number of homes on the market in February of this year, compared to the same time last year.

