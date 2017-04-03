TCNJ students evacuated after carbon monoxide exposure at Campus Town
EWING -- Four students living at the College of New Jersey's Campus Town were briefly evacuated Thursday after a carbon monoxide detector in their apartment went off, officials say. Fire officials responded to the 100 building of Campus Town at 4 p.m., TCNJ spokesman Dave Muha said.
