Takeout takes off: After just 2 months in N.J., UberEATS is expanding

After launching in February, UberEATS is expanding into Bergen County because of popular demand from New Jersey residents. After launching in New Jersey in February with a focus on serving Jersey City and Hoboken, UberEATS announced this week that their food delivery service is expanding into Bergen County.

