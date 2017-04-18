Takeout takes off: After just 2 months in N.J., UberEATS is expanding
After launching in February, UberEATS is expanding into Bergen County because of popular demand from New Jersey residents. After launching in New Jersey in February with a focus on serving Jersey City and Hoboken, UberEATS announced this week that their food delivery service is expanding into Bergen County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anna Harrington
|1 hr
|News12
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr 19
|Okay
|2
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr 15
|Tony
|1
|Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f...
|Apr 14
|The train wreck o...
|1
|Sweeney Arrested for DUI
|Apr 14
|Ben
|1
|George Norcross makes a Deal with Phil Murphy
|Apr 13
|Indict Norcross
|2
|Mayor David Mayer the Professional Liar
|Apr 12
|Vote Out Mayer
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC