Sussex County Prosecutor's Office
Edward Friedman, 61, of Montague was sentenced to three years' probation, limited internet usage, no contact with minors, forfeiture of his Firearms Purchaser Identification Card and transfer or sale of any weapons plus fines and fees. Friedman was given 4 days jail credit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advertiser News (North).
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Jersey a Depressed place to live
|Apr 8
|SJ Depressed
|1
|Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14)
|Apr 6
|Spot On
|5
|Norcross plays musical chairs with the same OLD...
|Mar 29
|Same old leaders
|1
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|SJ corrupt
|1
|George E. Norcross III - DEAD
|Mar 27
|Frank
|4
|Free moneyyy
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Free money
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC