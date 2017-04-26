Spring school elections are rare

Spring school elections are rare

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Spring school elections are rare There are 14 towns in New Jersey that have April school elections; half of them are in North Jersey. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2q4qqTJ Five years after Gov. Chris Christie gave school districts the option of moving their elections from April to November, voters in the few remaining holdouts are mixed on the decision to stick with the traditional spring election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer... Tue wow 2
Anna Harrington Apr 22 News12 1
Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ... Apr 19 Okay 2
News Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f... Apr 14 The train wreck o... 1
Sweeney Arrested for DUI Apr 14 Ben 1
George Norcross makes a Deal with Phil Murphy Apr 13 Indict Norcross 2
Mayor David Mayer the Professional Liar Apr 12 Vote Out Mayer 1
Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14) Apr 6 Spot On 5
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,798 • Total comments across all topics: 280,583,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC