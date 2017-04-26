Spring school elections are rare
Spring school elections are rare There are 14 towns in New Jersey that have April school elections; half of them are in North Jersey. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2q4qqTJ Five years after Gov. Chris Christie gave school districts the option of moving their elections from April to November, voters in the few remaining holdouts are mixed on the decision to stick with the traditional spring election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Tue
|wow
|2
|Anna Harrington
|Apr 22
|News12
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr 19
|Okay
|2
|Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f...
|Apr 14
|The train wreck o...
|1
|Sweeney Arrested for DUI
|Apr 14
|Ben
|1
|George Norcross makes a Deal with Phil Murphy
|Apr 13
|Indict Norcross
|2
|Mayor David Mayer the Professional Liar
|Apr 12
|Vote Out Mayer
|1
|Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14)
|Apr 6
|Spot On
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC