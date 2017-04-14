Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes: Southside Johnny and The...

Unless a musiclover becomes fully-versed in the full career trajectory of Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes via their latter-day work with Barry Beckett, Nile Rodgers, et.al., as compiled on All I Want Is Everything , it's difficult if not impossible to avoid seeing the group as a novelty act at best or worse, a near shameless cash-in on the burgeoning success of Born to Run era , all of which was occurring around the time of the original release of the selections that comprise The Remastered Epic Recordings . Yet, Real Gone Music's The Fever in fact is exactly the kind of well-conceived and executed package that, in the long run, will distinguish the compact disc medium.

