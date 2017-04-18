Shore shame: Condoms, dentures, among New Jersey beach trash
Condoms, hair extensions, a toilet seat, a pink lawn flamingo and two decorated Christmas trees were among the unusual items volunteers plucked from New Jersey beaches last year. The Clean Ocean Action environmental group has released its annual tally of trash picked up by volunteers along the state's 127-mile coastline.
