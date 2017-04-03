Schumer faces failure in first test as leader
On the roster: Schumer faces failure in first test as leader - Report: Susan Rice unmasked identities in Trump intel - Trump leverages China's cooperation over Norks - Audible: Sidearm - Like Batman, but for commas SCHUMER FACES FAILURE IN FIRST TEST AS LEADER At this writing, Democrats are just one vote in the Senate away from the first successful filibuster of a Supreme Court nominee in history. With the announcement of Judge Neil Gorsuch 's home-state Sen. Michael Bennet , D-Colo., that he will not join 40 of his Democratic colleagues in refusing to allow an up or down vote, just four members of the upper chamber remain undecided.
