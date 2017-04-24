Rocks star in Franklin
Whether looking for jewelry, rocks to turn into jewelry, or just rocks for a collection, the New Jersey Earth Science Association's Spring Gem and Mineral Show was the place to be on Saturday. With more than 50 vendors in the parking lot and two dozen in the school, the 45th annual show had something for everyone.
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Thu
|Joy Fenton
|4
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Thu
|Joy
|3
|Anna Harrington
|Apr 27
|Dennis
|2
|Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f...
|Apr 14
|The train wreck o...
|1
|Sweeney Arrested for DUI
|Apr 14
|Ben
|1
|George Norcross makes a Deal with Phil Murphy
|Apr 13
|Indict Norcross
|2
|Mayor David Mayer the Professional Liar
|Apr 12
|Vote Out Mayer
|1
