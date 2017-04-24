Rocks star in Franklin

New Jersey Herald

Whether looking for jewelry, rocks to turn into jewelry, or just rocks for a collection, the New Jersey Earth Science Association's Spring Gem and Mineral Show was the place to be on Saturday. With more than 50 vendors in the parking lot and two dozen in the school, the 45th annual show had something for everyone.

