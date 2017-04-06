Road Warrior: NJ walking risks rise sharply for elderly27 minutes | John Cichowski
Road Warrior: NJ walking risks rise sharply for elderly Pedestrian deaths climb 24 percent for NJ seniors and 9 percent for all other age groups Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2oOu1UW This week's scary headlines warned of more Libyan terror and another North Korean rocket launch, but nothing hit home for readers more than Sunday's scary deaths of a 57-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman who were cut down in North Bergen while doing something we all do almost every day. Russell Maffei and Marie Tauro were crossing a street - Paterson Plank Road - at a traffic light near a diner when a speeding SUV ran them down.
