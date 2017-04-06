Road Warrior: NJ walking risks rise s...

Road Warrior: NJ walking risks rise sharply for elderly27 minutes | John Cichowski

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Road Warrior: NJ walking risks rise sharply for elderly Pedestrian deaths climb 24 percent for NJ seniors and 9 percent for all other age groups Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2oOu1UW This week's scary headlines warned of more Libyan terror and another North Korean rocket launch, but nothing hit home for readers more than Sunday's scary deaths of a 57-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman who were cut down in North Bergen while doing something we all do almost every day. Russell Maffei and Marie Tauro were crossing a street - Paterson Plank Road - at a traffic light near a diner when a speeding SUV ran them down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14) 10 hr Spot On 5
Norcross plays musical chairs with the same OLD... Mar 29 Same old leaders 1
In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde... Mar 28 SJ corrupt 1
George E. Norcross III - DEAD Mar 27 Frank 4
Free moneyyy Mar 26 Mylesjessmika 1
Free money Mar 26 Mylesjessmika 1
Earn free money by clicking web address in comm... Mar 26 Mylesjessmika 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,458 • Total comments across all topics: 280,116,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC