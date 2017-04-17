Retiring in New Jersey? Good luck
New Jersey residents who are on their way to retirement, or who already enjoying their golden years, would be better off in 37 other states. "The cost of living is very high," Bankrate data analyst Claes Bell said of New Jersey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|19 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Sat
|Tony
|1
|Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f...
|Apr 14
|The train wreck o...
|1
|Sweeney Arrested for DUI
|Apr 14
|Ben
|1
|George Norcross makes a Deal with Phil Murphy
|Apr 13
|Indict Norcross
|2
|Mayor David Mayer the Professional Liar
|Apr 12
|Vote Out Mayer
|1
|South Jersey a Depressed place to live
|Apr 8
|SJ Depressed
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC