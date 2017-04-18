Republican NJ gubernatorial candidates attack each other's tax plans
With less than two months to go until the New Jersey gubernatorial primary, some Republican candidates have begun to attach each other's tax plans. New Jersey has the highest property taxes in the country, so candidates will have to convince New Jersey residents that their plans for state taxes are the best ones.
