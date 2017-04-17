Real Estate Consulting Services

The New Jersey Division of Investment has issued a Request for Proposals for Real Estate Consulting Services for the State of New Jersey. For a copy of this RFP, its relevant documents, and the State's required forms visit the Division's website at http://www.state.nj.us/treasury/doinvest/rfp.shtml .

