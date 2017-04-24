Puppy wars: The fight to shut puppy m...

Puppy wars: The fight to shut puppy mills without hurting legit breeders

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

A bill that would strengthen what some animal activists call the most comprehensive ban on "puppy mills" in the nation is close to becoming law, but some say it could make it harder for New Jerseyans to buy cats and dogs and could hurt the state's small, hobby breeders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ... Thu Joy Fenton 4
Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer... Thu Joy 3
Anna Harrington Apr 27 Dennis 2
News Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f... Apr 14 The train wreck o... 1
Sweeney Arrested for DUI Apr 14 Ben 1
George Norcross makes a Deal with Phil Murphy Apr 13 Indict Norcross 2
Mayor David Mayer the Professional Liar Apr 12 Vote Out Mayer 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,453 • Total comments across all topics: 280,653,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC