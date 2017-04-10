Pulaski Skyway project extended another year
The New Jersey Department of Transportation told NJ.com that rebuilding retaining walls between the Skyway and Route 139, which was not part of the original project when it started in 2014, will prevent future delays and closures. The latest delay adds another year to the project, which closed the northbound lanes in 2014.
