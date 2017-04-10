Poll: Most in NJ don't want to see kids get locked up
Elizabeth Weill-Greenberg of the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice says 85 percent of the 500 New Jerseyans polled agreed that the youth justice system should focus on prevention and rehabilitation, rather than locking up juvenile offenders. "These poll numbers show is that there is a desire to see money that goes to youth prisons, to see that reinvested in community-based programs for youth," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Jersey a Depressed place to live
|Apr 8
|SJ Depressed
|1
|Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14)
|Apr 6
|Spot On
|5
|Norcross plays musical chairs with the same OLD...
|Mar 29
|Same old leaders
|1
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|SJ corrupt
|1
|George E. Norcross III - DEAD
|Mar 27
|Frank
|4
|Free moneyyy
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Free money
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC