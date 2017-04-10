Poll: Most in NJ don't want to see ki...

Poll: Most in NJ don't want to see kids get locked up

6 hrs ago

Elizabeth Weill-Greenberg of the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice says 85 percent of the 500 New Jerseyans polled agreed that the youth justice system should focus on prevention and rehabilitation, rather than locking up juvenile offenders. "These poll numbers show is that there is a desire to see money that goes to youth prisons, to see that reinvested in community-based programs for youth," she said.

