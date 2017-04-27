Photos: Global YouthBuild Day
Students clean up and plant along the steps at the park. New Jersey Community Development Corporation celebrated Global YouthBuild Day with Service Project and Memorial at Westside Park surrounding the Shohid Minar Bengali Monument in Paterson on Thursday April 27, 2017.
