'Perfect Storm' ship to be sunk next week, barring storms
The ship made famous in the book and film "The Perfect Storm" will be intentionally sunk off the New Jersey and Delaware coasts next week, assuming it doesn't encounter any more storms. A spokesman for the Department of Environmental Protection told The Record newspaper that the Coast Guard ship Tamaroa will be sunk April 18 if weather allows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Norcross makes a Deal with Phil Murphy
|1 hr
|Indict Norcross
|2
|Mayor David Mayer the Professional Liar
|Wed
|Vote Out Mayer
|1
|South Jersey a Depressed place to live
|Apr 8
|SJ Depressed
|1
|Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14)
|Apr 6
|Spot On
|5
|Norcross plays musical chairs with the same OLD...
|Mar 29
|Same old leaders
|1
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|SJ corrupt
|1
|George E. Norcross III - DEAD
|Mar 27
|Frank
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC