'Perfect Storm' ship to be sunk next week, barring storms

17 hrs ago

The ship made famous in the book and film "The Perfect Storm" will be intentionally sunk off the New Jersey and Delaware coasts next week, assuming it doesn't encounter any more storms. A spokesman for the Department of Environmental Protection told The Record newspaper that the Coast Guard ship Tamaroa will be sunk April 18 if weather allows.

