Panic and chaos at New York Penn Station following NJ Transit delays
Friday afternoon's nightmare commute on the Northeast Corridor started with a disabled NJ Transit train that delayed thousands at New York Penn Station. It was followed by panic after people inside the station thought they heard gunshots.
