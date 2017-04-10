Panic and chaos at New York Penn Stat...

Panic and chaos at New York Penn Station following NJ Transit delays

Friday afternoon's nightmare commute on the Northeast Corridor started with a disabled NJ Transit train that delayed thousands at New York Penn Station. It was followed by panic after people inside the station thought they heard gunshots.

