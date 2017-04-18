Opponent: How will Guadagno pay for her property tax cut plan?
TRENTON -- Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno 's top opponent in this year's Republican gubernatorial primary is warning against her ambitious plan to cut into New Jersey's property taxes, wondering how she will pay for its hefty $1.5 billion price tag.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr 19
|Okay
|2
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr 15
|Tony
|1
|Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f...
|Apr 14
|The train wreck o...
|1
|Sweeney Arrested for DUI
|Apr 14
|Ben
|1
|George Norcross makes a Deal with Phil Murphy
|Apr 13
|Indict Norcross
|2
|Mayor David Mayer the Professional Liar
|Apr 12
|Vote Out Mayer
|1
|South Jersey a Depressed place to live
|Apr 8
|SJ Depressed
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC