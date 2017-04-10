Online toolkit from Rutgers helps you...

Online toolkit from Rutgers helps you raise awareness, offer help amid drug crisis

Opioid drug overdoses have become a growing crisis, both in New Jersey and nationwide. So Rutgers pharmacy students, faculty and clinicians have created an opioid abuse toolkit to help New Jersey communities combat the deadly problem for free.

