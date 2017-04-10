NJ teenager gets probation for threat...

NJ teenager gets probation for threatening calls to Texas

Read more: KSWO

A federal judge has sentenced a New Jersey teenager to five years' probation for contacting Texas authorities and threatening to kill others, including calls that added to the chaos as law enforcement personnel rushed to a school shooting. Judge Robert Junell on Wednesday also sentenced 17-year-old Nicholas Martino of Washington Township to time served.

