Kevin Bost doesn't usually participate in political rallies and the spring is a bad time for him anyway, because his horticulture business is at its busiest. NJ residents riled at Trump enviro policies will march Kevin Bost doesn't usually participate in political rallies and the spring is a bad time for him anyway, because his horticulture business is at its busiest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.