NJ may tweak bail reform to keep more suspects behind bars
New Jersey officials say the near-elimination of cash bail, now entering its fifth month, has been a success - not perfect, but as smooth a change as they could have expected. Now some of those imperfections may be addressed, starting with a possible expansion of the list of demerits in the checklist used to assess whether to recommend defendants be released without having to post bail or be detained until trial without the possibility of bail.
