NJ may tweak bail reform to keep more...

NJ may tweak bail reform to keep more suspects behind bars

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

New Jersey officials say the near-elimination of cash bail, now entering its fifth month, has been a success - not perfect, but as smooth a change as they could have expected. Now some of those imperfections may be addressed, starting with a possible expansion of the list of demerits in the checklist used to assess whether to recommend defendants be released without having to post bail or be detained until trial without the possibility of bail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner 13 hr Plantation 1
Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ... 13 hr Wow high taxes 6
Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer... Apr 27 Joy 3
Anna Harrington Apr 27 Dennis 2
News Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f... Apr 14 The train wreck o... 1
Sweeney Arrested for DUI Apr 14 Ben 1
George Norcross makes a Deal with Phil Murphy Apr 13 Indict Norcross 2
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,071 • Total comments across all topics: 280,696,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC