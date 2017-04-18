New Jersey's top officials call on fe...

New Jersey's top officials call on federal intervention for recent transit issues

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News12.com

Some of New Jersey's top leaders are calling on the federal government to help rectify recent problems with the state's transit infrastructure. Gov. Chris Christie and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker joined some other New Jersey leaders Wednesday to ask the transportation secretary to visit New Jersey to view the rails and to help provide funding for the Gateway Tunnel Project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ... Wed Okay 2
Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer... Apr 15 Tony 1
News Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f... Apr 14 The train wreck o... 1
Sweeney Arrested for DUI Apr 14 Ben 1
George Norcross makes a Deal with Phil Murphy Apr 13 Indict Norcross 2
Mayor David Mayer the Professional Liar Apr 12 Vote Out Mayer 1
South Jersey a Depressed place to live Apr 8 SJ Depressed 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,228 • Total comments across all topics: 280,439,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC