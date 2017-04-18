New Jersey's top officials call on federal intervention for recent transit issues
Some of New Jersey's top leaders are calling on the federal government to help rectify recent problems with the state's transit infrastructure. Gov. Chris Christie and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker joined some other New Jersey leaders Wednesday to ask the transportation secretary to visit New Jersey to view the rails and to help provide funding for the Gateway Tunnel Project.
