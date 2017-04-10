New Jersey's Premier Auto Dealership, Benzel-Busch Motor Car, Launches Its First-Ever Luxury ...

MOD Media in partnership with Benzel-Busch Motor Car, New Jersey's premier dealer of Mercedes-Benz, Audi and smart, will launch its first-ever, premium luxury lifestyle publication for unique perspectives and discerning tastes. Highways is an extension of the coveted Benzel-Busch ideals, which has been defining how the metropolitan area drives for nearly half a century.

