N.J. election watchdog: state needs pay-to-play reform Reported contributions by public contractors declined in 2016 for the third year in a row, but PACs remain influential Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2oFafi9 Political contributions made by New Jersey's public contractors declined in 2016 for the third year in a row, but the state's election watchdog remains concerned about the rise of political action committees and issue-advocacy groups that are not subject to pay-to-play restrictions and disclosure requirements.

